Sensex, Nifty Open Lower; Tata Motors Down Over 2%

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded lower on Monday as investors watched the latest developments in the Middle East and looked ahead to Chinese manufacturing data and the Federal Reserve's rate decision due this week for directional cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 220 points, or 0.3 percent, at 63,565 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 68 points, or 0.4 percent, at 18,979.

Tata Motors fell over 2 percent on reports of its new cars catching on fire.

AU Small Finance Bank plunged 6 percent after its board approved a merger with IPO-bound Fincare Small Finance Bank.

Reliance Industries added 1.6 percent after Q2 profit grew 30 percent.

Mahanagar Gas rallied 3 percent as it reported 106 percent growth in Q2 profit on lower cost of natural gas and traded items. SBI Life, Tech Mahindra, Cipla and BPCL rose 1-2 percent.

