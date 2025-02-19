News & Insights

Sensex, Nifty Open Lower On Tariff Concerns

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a sluggish note Thursday as tariff worries persisted, and the Fed's January policy meeting minutes revealed policymakers are inclined to hold interest rates steady amid stubborn inflation and economic-policy uncertainty.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex dipped 320 points, or 0.4 percent, to 75.619 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 69 points, or 0.30 percent, at 22,863.

ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Maruti Suzuki India and HDFC Bank fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack while BEL, Cipla, NTPC, Shriram Finance and Hindalco were up 1-2 percent.

Arkade Developers rose about 1 percent after it secured a redevelopment project in Malad (West), Mumbai, with a gross development value of around Rs. 740 crores.

Aurobindo Pharma dropped half a percent after its New Jersey warehouse received five observations from the U.S. FDA.

