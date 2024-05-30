Sensex, Nifty Open Lower On Rate Worries; Banks Gain

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday due to weak global cues and on eve of monthly F&O expiry.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 315 points, or 0.4 percent, to 74,187 in early trade as U.S. bond yields climbed further after another weak sale of Treasuries.

The broader NSE Nifty index was down 108 points, or half a percent, at 22,596.

Tata Steel fell 3 percent after Q4 net profit declined 64 percent, missing Street estimates.

Bajaj FinServ, Nestle India, JSW Steel and Power Grid Corp all lost around 2 percent.

Banks traded higher, with Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank rising between 0.7 percent and 1.2 percent.

Alkem Laboratories slumped 3.6 percent despite the company posting a three-fold increase in Q4 consolidated net profit.

One97 Communications soared 5 percent after the Paytm operator said it is not in talks to sell a stake to the Adani Group.

Cummins India rose half a percent on reporting a 50 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit.

