Sensex, Nifty Open Lower On Profit Taking After Rally

May 13, 2025 — 12:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing some profit booking on Tuesday after a strong rally in the previous session.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 647 points, or 0.8 percent, to 81,782 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 150 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,773.

Both the indexes surged around 4 percent in their biggest single-day rally in four years on Monday.

ICICI Bank, TCS, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corp, Infosys and Eternal fell 1-2 percent.

Tata Steel edged down slightly despite reporting a two-fold jump in its quarterly consolidated net profit.

Care Ratings rallied 3.5 percent on reporting a 77 percent jump in Q4 net profit.

One97 Communications fell 2.6 percent amid reports that Ant Group is likely to offload up to 4 percent of its stake in the company through block deals.

Morepen Laboratories lost 2 percent and Jyothy Labs declined 1.5 percent on disappointing earnings results.

