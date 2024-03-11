Sensex, Nifty Open Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly lower on Monday, mirroring weal cues from global markets ahead of key U.S. inflation data due this week that might influence the Fed's rate trajectory.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 90 points at 74,033 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 8 points at 22,485.

JM Financial slumped 8 percent after market regulator SEBI barred the company from taking new mandates as a merchant banker for debt public issues.

Vedanta dropped 1 percent after receiving an administrative warning from SEBI. GAIL fell 1.6 percent after slashing CNG prices.

Torrent Power soared 7.3 percent after it won a letter of award worth Rs 1,540 crore from the Maharashtra state electricity distribution company.

Rail Vikas Nigam surged 5 percent on bagging a contract worth Rs 251 crore from Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran.

PNC Infratech climbed 1.1 percent on winning an order worth Rs 1,174 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

H.G. Infra Engineering jumped 2.3 percent after it was declared a L-l bidder by National Highways Authority of India for a project worth Rs 610.11 crore.

Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports both rose about 1 percent on reports the Group is expanding its airport business.

Tata Communications added 1 percent after opening a new world-class production and delivery facility in Los Angeles.

