Sensex, Nifty Open Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday as investors waited for progress in the U.S. debt ceiling deal and the release of domestic GDP data due later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 302 points, or half a percent, at 62,666 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 80 points, or 0.4 percent, at 18,553.

Among the prominent decliners, Hindalco, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, HDFC and ONGC all fell over 1 percent.

Adani Ports fell 1.2 percent despite reporting a 5 percent rise in Q4 net profit.

Coal India dropped 1 percent after raising prices of non-coking coal.

Patanjali Foods declined 1.1 percent after quarterly profit grew 13 percent year-on-year.

Apollo Hospitals rose over 2 percent after its quarterly consolidated net profit jumped 50 percent.

Yes Bank edged down slightly after unveiling its refreshed brand identity.

Suzlon Energy soared 6.2 percent after posting stellar Q4 earnings.

V-Guard Industries rose half a percent despite reporting a fall in Q4 profit.

