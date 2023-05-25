Sensex, Nifty Open Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Thursday as U.S. debt ceiling talks dragged on and the dollar strengthened on increased risk aversion.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 163 points, or 0.3 percent, at 61,610 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 42 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,243.

Hindalco and Tata Motors fell over 1 percent while ITC, Britannia Industries and Bajaj Auto climbed 1-2 percent.

ICRA rose half a percent on reporting a 15 percent rise in Q4 net profit.

Hindalco Industries fell 1.1 percent after it posted a 48 percent fall in its standalone net profit for the March quarter.

Oil India lost 2 percent despite beating fourth-quarter estimates on higher gas prices.

Insurance behemoth LIC rallied 2.1 percent after its Q4 net profit surged nearly six-fold.

Infosys fell about 1 percent. The IT giant has announced a collaboration with Adobe to create over 10,000 new Adobe-certified experts by 2025.

Adani Ports & SEZ was little changed on reports it is mulling exploring $10 billion long-term investment in Vietnam.

Zee Entertainment Enterprise was down half a percent ahead of its earnings release.

