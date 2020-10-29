Sensex, Nifty Open Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell in early trade Thursday amid weak global equities on worries about a surge in coronavirus cases and dwindling hopes for a U.S. stimulus package.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 270 points, or 0.67 percent, to 39,652, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 74 points, or 0.63 percent, at 11,655.

Larsen & Toubro lost about 4 percent and Hero MotoCorp fell 1.5 percent after unveiling their quarterly earnings.

State Bank of India declined 1.6 percent after it raised a loan amounting to up to $1 billion from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

ICICI Securities gained 0.7 percent on reporting two-fold jump in quarterly profit.

Marico shed 1.7 percent on reporting an 8 percent increase in September quarter net profit.

Wipro dropped nearly 1 percent after it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Encore Theme Technologies Private Limited.

Radico Khaitan fell over 1 percent after its consolidated net profit declined 6.6 percent in the September quarter.

Maruti Suzuki, BPCL and Bank of Baroda were moving lower ahead of their earnings due out today.

