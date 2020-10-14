Sensex, Nifty Open Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, tracking weak global markets as hopes for a rapid vaccine rollout suffered a setback.

Investors also fretted over the outlook for economic growth after the International Monetary Fund said India is headed for the biggest slump of any major emerging nation.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 248 points, or 0.61 percent, to 40.377 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 85 points, or 0.72 percent, at 11,848.

Britannia Industries rose 0.7 percent. The packaged foods company announced stepping up its investment in Tamil Nadu to Rs 550 crore.

Karnataka Bank rallied 3 percent on reporting a 13 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Infosys, India's second largest IT services firm, edged down slightly ahead of its earnings release later in the day.

Wipro, the fourth largest IT services company, slumped 6 percent after announcing its Q2 results and unveiling a share buyback plan at Rs 400 per share.

Tata Elxsi declined 0.7 percent and Den Networks fell nearly 3 percent ahead of their earnings.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company gained 0.7 percent after it reported positive top-line results from its Phase 3 trial for its investigational drug, SDN-037, for the treatment of Inflammation and Pain associated with Ocular Surgery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.