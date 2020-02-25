Sensex, Nifty Open Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, extending losses to a fourth straight session as European and Asian countries scrambled to contain new coronavirus outbreaks and health officials in the U.S. warned that the deadly virus is certain to reach the country at some point.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 288 points, or 0.72 percent, to 39,992 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 76 points, or 0.65 percent, at 11,721.

BPCL edged up slightly on reports that it has procured 500 million barrels of distress crude (five shiploads) at a discount of USD 3-5 per barrel to the already low prevailing price.

Bandhan Bank climbed 1.8 percent after the RBI allowed the bank to open branches without prior permission.

Cipla fell 2.2 percent after it received a warning letter from the U.S. FDA for its Goa manufacturing facility.

