Sensex, Nifty Open Lower On Weak Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Thursday, tracking a weak trend in other Asian markets as investors kept an eye on Brexit trade talks as well as ongoing stimulus negotiations in the U.S.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 167 points, or 0.4 percent, to 45,936 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 56 points, or 0.4 percent, at 13,472.

Tata Consultancy Services slid half a percent. The company said its Rs 16,000-crore share buyback will commence on December 18.

ICICI Bank edged up slightly after the share sale of ICICI Securities generated good response from institutional investors.

IRCTC slumped 9 percent. The government is selling up to 15 percent stake in the company through an offer for sale today and tomorrow.

Maruti Suzuki advanced 1.4 percent on the price hike buzz.

Mahindra & Mahindra was moving lower. The company said its automotive division will be affected by the global supply shortage of micro-processors used in Electronic Control Units, supplied by Bosch.

