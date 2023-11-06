Sensex, Nifty Open Lower On Weak Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, tracking mixed global cues and an overnight climb in U.S. Treasury yields.

Asian markets traded mostly lower after data showed China's exports fell for a sixth consecutive month in October, adding to economic woes.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 195 points, or 0.3 percent, to 64,757 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 48 points, or 0.3 percent, at 19,363.

Wipro edged up half a percent after it made work from office thrice a week mandatory. Bajaj Finance gained 1 percent after launching a QIP issue.

HPCL was down slightly despite swinging back to profit in Q2.

Adani Energy Solutions inched up 0.3 percent on reporting a 47 percent rise in quarterly profit.

PNB Housing Finance declined 1.6 percent after reports that it is expanding operations in the affordable housing segment and plans to restart corporate lending in 2-3 quarters.

Emami rose about 1 percent despite reporting muted results for the second quarter.

Bata India fell more than 1 percent after it signed a licensing and manufacturing deal with Authentic Brands Group to launch and sell lifestyle brand Nine West in India.

Nykaa jumped nearly 2 percent on posting 50 percent growth in Q2 net profit.

