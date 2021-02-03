Sensex, Nifty Open Lower On Mixed Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday after three sessions of sharp gains. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 130 points, or 0.3 percent, to 50,125 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 23 points, or 0.2 percent, at 14,767.

Global cues remain mixed, with Asian markets drifting lower as upbeat private sector employment and service sector activity data from the U.S. raised concerns over additional stimulus.

Jubilant FoodWorks surged 5.6 percent on reporting a 22 percent rise in Q3 profit.

Tata Motors fell nearly 1 percent after it called a meeting to consider and approve the transfer of the passenger vehicles business unit to TML Business Analytics Services.

Procter & Gamble soared 7.5 percent after its quarterly net profit jumped 84 percent. State Bank of India edged down slightly while Hero MotoCorp rose over 3 percent ahead of their earnings results.

Bharti Airtel gave up 0.8 percent despite the telecom major reporting its highest ever consolidated quarterly revenue.

Adani Enterprises advanced 1.8 percent despite reporting a 10 percent fall in quarterly consolidated net profit.

