Sensex, Nifty Open Lower; IT Stocks Buck Weak Trend

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a subdued note Tuesday, tracking mixed cues from global markets amid prevailing uncertainty about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff plans.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 178 points, or 0.2 percent, at 75,819 while the broader NSE Nifty index dipped 74 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,885.

Tata Steel, Shriram Finance, BEL, BPCL and Grasim all fell around 2 percent while IT stocks such as Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were up around 1 percent each on expectations that a weakening rupee will boost their profit margins.

Bharti Airtel edged down slightly after one of its promoter entities, Indian Continent Investment, announced plans to offload a 0.8 percent stake through a block deal.

SBI Cards fell about 1 percent after appointing a new MD and CEO.

ABB India rallied 3.6 percent on robust quarterly results.

Gabriel India tumbled 3.2 percent after it has entered into a license agreement with Marelli Suspension Systems Italy S.p.A.

Zomato dropped 1 percent on news it is venturing into AI-driven customer support.

