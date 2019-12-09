Sensex, Nifty Open Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened slightly lower on Tuesday as a U.S. tariff hike on Chinese imports loomed and caution crept in ahead of retail inflation and factory output data due on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 55 points, or 0.14 percent, to 40,431 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 17 points, or 0.14 percent, at 11,921.

Hero Motocorp shed 0.7 percent after announcing an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices.

Yes Bank dropped 1 percent on reports that it may reject an offer from Canada's Erwin Singh Braich and Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings to contribute $1.2 billion toward the fund-raising.

JSW Steel declined 0.8 percent after posting a 7 percent fall in November 2019 crude steel output.

Bank of Baroda edged up slightly after it decided to participate in the proposed IPO of UTI Asset Management by way of offer for sale of up to 1.04 crore shares.

IT stocks extended losses for the second straight session as the rupee strengthened past 71 mark. TCS declined 1.8 percent, Infosys eased half a percent and Wipro lost 1 percent.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries advanced 1.7 percent after Morgan Stanley gave 'overweight' rating on the stock.

