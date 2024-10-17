Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Focus Shifts To Earnings

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a cautious note Thursday as focus shifted to a batch of earnings due later in the day.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 297 points, or 0.4 percent, at 81,204 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 157 points, or 0.6 percent, at 24,814.

Axis Bank fell 1.2 percent while Infosys rose nearly 2 percent and Wipro added 0.6 percent ahead of their earnings.

Bajaj Auto plummeted almost 9 percent as it reported a 31.4 percent fall in consolidated net profit after tax (PAT)for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

Cochin Shipyard declined 1.5 percent. The government intends to sell a 5 percent stake in the company through the offer for sale route.

GMR Airports fell about 2 percent after reporting passenger and cargo traffic figures for September 2024 and the first half of FY25.

Oberoi Realty declined 2.5 percent after its board approved a Rs. 1,500 crore NCD issue via private placement.

Kolte-Patil Developers soared 11 percent after releasing its Q2 business update.

RVNL rallied 5 percent on bagging a Rs. 270-crore contract from Maharashtra Metro Rail.

CRISIL jumped 4.3 percent as it reported a 13 percent rise in Q3 net profit.

Reliance Industries gained half a percent after it fixed the record date for a 1:1 bonus issue.

