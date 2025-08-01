Sensex, Nifty Open Lower On Economic Concerns

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower on Friday due to concerns over U.S. tariffs and the likely impact on the country's GDP growth.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 192 points, or 0.2 percent, at 80,993 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index slid 76 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,692.

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki India, Power Grid Corp, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma fell 1-3 percent while Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever both were up around 2 percent.

Coal India rose about 1 percent despite reporting a 20 percent decline in Q1 net profit.

City Union Bank rallied 2.7 percent as first-quarter profit jumped 16 percent on higher income.

PB Fintech fell 1.6 percent after announcing its Q1 results.

ITC gained 1 percent and Adani Power rose half a percent ahead of their earnings results.

Gokaldas Exports fell over 2 percent and Pearl Global slumped 6 percent as the Trump administration cut the tariff on Bangladesh to 20 percent from the 35 percent that was imposed earlier in April.

