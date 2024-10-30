Sensex, Nifty Open Lower With Earnings In Focus

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a sluggish note Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of next week's U.S. presidential election and Federal Reserve rate decision.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 260 points, or 0.3 percent, at 80,107 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 62 points, or 0.3 percent, at 24,405.

Cipla plunged 4.2 percent after analysts highlighted near term challenges for the pharmaceutical giant.

Torrent Pharma tumbled 2.7 percent after a block deal.

Voltas slumped 6 percent despite posting stellar Q2 earnings.

Maruti Suzuki rallied 2.1 percent despite the company flagging falling demand for small cars.

Adani Enterprises jumped more than 3 percent after it posted a nearly eight-fold rise in net profit in the September quarter.

Marico soared 5.4 percent on reporting a 20 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.