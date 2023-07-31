Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Despite Firm Global Cues; Metal Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Monday despite firm cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 95 points, or 0.1 percent, at 66,064 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 21 points, or 0.1 percent, at 19,625.

Bajaj Finance, Britannia industries, Asian Paints, Apollo Hospital Enterprise and HDFC Life fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while metal stocks such as Hindalco, Tata Steel and JSW Steel were up 1-2 percent.

TCS gained 0.7 percent after announcing it is returning to vertical operations structure.

IDFC First Bank added 0.7 percent on reporting a 61 percent jump in Q1 net profit.

Power Grid Corp rallied 1.3 percent on fund raising reports.

NTPC rose about 1 percent after an announcement that it will hive-off its coal mining business to a wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Mining.

Power Mech Projects soared 15 percent after it won a contract worth Rs 30,438 crores from SAIL.

Piramal Enterprises plunged 7 percent after its board gave approval for a proposal to buy back shares worth up to Rs 1,750 crore.

