Sensex, Nifty Open Lower; Auto Stocks On Slippery Ground

February 20, 2025 — 11:37 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a subdued note Friday due to ongoing concerns over reciprocal U.S. tariffs and relentless foreign selling.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 243 points, or 0.3 percent, at 75,492 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index dipped 100 points, or 0.4 percent, to 22,811.

Tata Motors fell 1.2 percent, Maruti Suzuki India was down 1 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra tumbled 3.3 percent after reports that the government may soon come up with a new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy.

Religare Enterprises jumped 5.2 percent as Burman family acquired a controlling stake in the company.

Vedanta advanced 1.5 percent after receiving approval from shareholders and creditors for a demerger.

Tata Power rose half a percent after partnering with Amazon Web Services for energy transition in India.

CIE Automotive edged up slightly on reporting a 9 percent increase in its Q3 consolidated net profit.

L&T gained nearly 1 percent on securing a large order from Hindalco for setting up an 850 KTPA (kilo tonne per annum) greenfield alumina refinery plant in Odisha.

