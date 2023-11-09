Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Yields Jump

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Friday as Treasury yields jumped in the wake a weak bond auction and cautious comments on the rate outlook from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 190 points, or 0.3 percent, to 64,641 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 50 points, or 0.3 percent, at 19,345.

Hero MotoCorp, Titan Company, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while ONGC, HDFC Life and Power Grid Corp all rose about 1 percent.

Piramal Enterprises slumped 4.5 percent despite turnaround results for Q2. RVNL tumbled 3 percent on muted Q2 earnings.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 1.7 percent after reporting a 5 percent fall in quarterly profit.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail declined 1.3 percent after it reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 200.34 crore for the September quarter of FY24.

Campus Activewear plunged 6 percent to extend losses for a sixth day in a row.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar rose nearly 2 percent despite reporting a consolidated net loss of Rs 122.87 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal.

Adani Ports rose 0.6 percent after posting marginal growth in Q2 net profit. Venus Remedies soared more than 8 percent to extend gains for a fifth day.

