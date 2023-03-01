Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Auto And IT Stocks Drag

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday amid weak global cues and on the eve of weekly F&O expiry.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 240 points, or 0.4 percent, to 59,170 in early trade as rising fears of further rate hikes by central banks dented investor sentiment.

The broader NSE Nifty index was down 62 points, or 0.4 percent, at 17,389, with automakers and IT stocks pacing the declines.

Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motor, Axis Bank, Infosys and TCS all fell around 1 percent.

TVS Motor dropped half a percent on reporting a 2 percent fall in February sales.

Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports were trading higher ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on investigating the Adani-Hindenburg case.

Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission both jumped around 5 percent even as the group denied reports of securing $3 billion from a sovereign wealth fund.

