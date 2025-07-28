Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Trade Deal Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly lower on Monday due to uncertainty around U.S. tariffs ahead of the August 1 deadline.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 149 points, or 0.2 percent, at 81,313 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index slid 37 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,800.

TCS shares fell 1.3 percent. In a major restructuring move, the country's largest software services exporter said it would lay off 2 percent of its workforce — over 12,000 employees — through the fiscal year 2026. Peer Infosys dropped nearly 1 percent and Wipro lost 3 percent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank plummeted 7 percent on reporting a 7 percent fall in the June quarter net profit.

Reliance Infrastructure rallied 3.6 percent while Reliance Power was down slightly.

The Anil Ambani-owned Group stated that the action by the Enforcement Directorate related to an ongoing probe into alleged money laundering and misuse of public funds has concluded at all locations.

Adani Energy Solutions rose over 1 percent after an announcement that the company wants to scale up its commercial & industrial segment 10 times from its current size over the next five years.

Petronet LNG gained 1.4 percent after announcing its first-quarter results.

Bajaj Finserv advanced 1.5 percent as it reported a 30 percent year-on-year increase in its quarterly net profit.

