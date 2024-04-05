Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Ahead Of RBI Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a weak note Friday as investors reacted to weak global cues and awaited the RBI's policy meeting outcome.

Global sentiment remained fragile as higher energy prices and hawkish comments from Fed officials spurred concerns about the outlook for inflation and interest rates.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 215 points, or 0.20 percent, to 74,012 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 30 points, or 0.1 percent, at 22,484.

HDFC Bank rose about 1 percent to extend gains from the previous session after its Q4 update showcased strong deposit growth.

Bajaj Finance fell 1 percent after releasing its business update for the fourth quarter ended March.

Nestle India gained 0.7 percent after NCDRC dismissed the government's 2015 plea against the sale of Maggi noodles in favour of the company.

