Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Ahead Of Powell's Speech

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a weak note Friday, tracking weak global cues and amid the release of RBI's MPC meeting minutes showing that the RBI remains committed to bring down inflation to the 4 percent target.

Investors also reacted to mixed comments from Fed officials and awaited Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech later in the day for directional cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 230 points, or 0.4 percent, at 65,023 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 64 points, or 0.3 percent, at 19,322.

SpiceJet dropped half a percent. The Delhi High Court has asked the airline and its CMD Ajay Singh to pay former promoter Kalanithi Maran Rs. 100 crore by September 10.

Jio Financial Services lost 5 percent to extend recent losses post listing.

Hindalco, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 1-2 percent while Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FinServ rose over 1 percent each.

Reliance Industries edged down slightly on reports that it is likely to sell an additional 8-10 percent stake in its retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures.

Shoppers Stop plummeted 9.5 percent after Venugopal G Nair resigned as Managing Director & CEO of the company.

Astra Microwave Products rallied 3.8 percent on bagging orders worth Rs 158 crore from DRDO, ISRO and DPSU's.

KPI Green Energy soared 7 percent as it received commissioning certificates from Gujarat Energy Development Agency for 4.10MW wind-solar hybrid power project at Bharuch in the state.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.