Sensex, Nifty Open In Green

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher on Monday despite mixed global cues. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 53 points, or 0.1 percent, to 61,276 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 39 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,294.

HDFC Bank edged up slightly after the private sector bank reported robust earnings for the December quarter.

Maruti Suzuki India advanced 1.6 percent on price hike buzz.

Hero MotoCorp rallied 3.2 percent. The company said it will invest up to Rs. 420 crore in electric two-wheeler company Ather Energy in one or more tranches.

HCL Technologies slumped 6 percent on reporting a 13.6 percent year-on-year drop in consolidated quarterly profit.

Lupin was little changed on news it is recalling 50,832 bottles of Gatifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections of the eyes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.