Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Trade Talks Resume

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday as Indian and U.S. officials restart trade talks, aiming to resolve tariff dispute and revive stalled deal.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 232 points, or 0.3 percent, at 82,019 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,132.

NTPC Green Energy soared 4.3 percent after commissioning commercial operations of a 25 MW solar power project in Gujarat.

Adani Enterprises gained 1 percent on securing on order worth Rs. 4,081 crore for constructing a 12.9 km ropeway connecting Sonprayag to Kedarnath.

NCC rallied 2 percent on winning a Rs 2090.5 crore contract from Bihar's Water Resources Department.

JSW Infrastructure rose 1.2 percent after it entered into a 30-year concession agreement with the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority to rebuild and mechanize berths 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhash Dock in Kolkata.

Maruti Suzuki edged up slightly after launching its newly launched model, Victoris. Vodafone Idea fell about 2 percent ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on Friday against AGR demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.