Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Trade Talk Optimism

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher on Wednesday after India and the U.S. agreed to speed up talks on a bilateral trade.

After a high-level official meeting, it was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," according to a statement issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 311 points, or 0.4 percent, at 82,692 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index climbed 99 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,337.

Among the top gainers, Bharat Electronics rallied 2.5 percent after an announcement that it has secured new orders totaling Rs. 712 crore since September 1.

Larsen & Toubro, Trent, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement all were up around 1 percent.

RailTel advanced 1.8 percent on securing a work order worth Rs. 105.74 crore from the State Project Director, Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC).

Coal India gained 1 percent after it won a bid for a rare earth exploration block.

Tech Mahindra rose about 1 percent after LIC increased its stake in the company from 8.836 percent to 10.84 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.