Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Tariff Worries Ease

February 03, 2025 — 11:35 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply higher in early trade on Tuesday and the rupee opened higher after U.S. President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month, and said he'd hold further talks with China.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 720 points, or 0.9 percent, at 77,906 while the broader NSE Nifty index jumped 196 points, or 0.8 percent, to 23,557.

ONGC, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, BEL and Hindalco surged 2-4 percent while Tata Group's retail arm Trent slumped nearly 5 percent, leading losses in the Nifty pack.

ITC Hotels, Nestle India, Britannia Industries and Hindustan Unilever all fell over 1 percent.

