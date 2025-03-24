Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Tariff Relief Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated he'd retain 'flexibility' when it comes to a reciprocal tariff plan expected on April 2.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 522 points, or 0.7 percent, to 77,421 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 153 points, or 0.7 percent, at 23,503.

Among the top gainers, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Power Grid Corp were up 1-2 percent.

Larsen & Toubro rallied 2.3 percent as it announced the elevation of Subramanian Sarma as Deputy Managing Director and President, effective April 2, 2025.

Reliance Industries gained 1 percent after buying a 74 percent stake in Nauyaan Shipyard (NSPL) from Welspun Corp for Rs 382.73 crore.

NCC jumped 3 percent on securing a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 1,480.34 crore from Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation.

