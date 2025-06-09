Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Strong US Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded higher on Monday, with underlying sentiment supported by firm cues from global markets after the release of better-than-expected monthly jobs report from the U.S.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 308 points, or 0.4 percent, at 82,496 in early trade, with financials and IT stocks leading the surge.

The broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 90 points, or 0.40 percent, to 25,093.

Infosys climbed more than 1 percent after an announcement that the Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has closed pre-show cause notice proceedings against the company for FY 2018-19 to FY 2021-22, involving Rs 32,403 crore in GST claims.

HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were up 1-3 percent.

IndusInd Bank was up 0.6 percent. Capital markets regulator SEBI has issued a corrigendum to its interim order in the insider trading case involving the lender.

Reliance Infrastructure jumped 2.7 percent on reports it would focus on aircraft upgrade programs in the coming years.

LIC gained 1 percent as Sat Pal Bhanoo took interim charge as the CEO and MD of LIC for a three-month term starting Sunday.

Suzlon Energy gained 1.7 percent despite reports that promoters of the company are likely to sell 20 crore shares through block deals next week.

