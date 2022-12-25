Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Wall Street Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday after Wall Street's main indexes closed higher in thin pre-holiday trade Friday on data showing inflation cooled further in November.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 303 points, or half a percent, to 60,148 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 90 points, or half a percent, at 17,896.

Among the top gainers, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Enterprises and Hindalco climbed 1-2 percent.

Tata Motors gained 1.2 percent after its subsidiary TML CV Mobility Solutions signed a contract for the operation of 1,500 electric buses in New Delhi.

NDTV jumped 2.3 percent after founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy agreed to sell 27.26 percent out of their remaining 32.26 percent shareholding in the news broadcaster to Adani Group.

Shriram Finance rose over 1 percent. The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 15 per equity share.

Siemens India soared 2.6 percent on bagging a contract from the Indian Railways for the manufacture and maintenance of electric freight locomotives.

Quess Corp edged up slightly after its board withdrew a merger scheme with Allsec Technologies.

ONGC rose 0.6 percent on news of board revamp.

