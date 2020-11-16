Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Vaccine Optimism

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, mirroring positive global cues from global markets after Moderna declared an effective vaccine in tests in yet another breakthrough in the fight against coronavirus.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 315 points, or 0.7 percent, to 43,952 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 100 points, or 0.8 percent, at 12,880.

Reliance Industries rose nearly 2 percent after it bought a 96 percent stake in online furniture retailer Urban Ladder for Rs. 1,821.2 million ($24.4 million).

Tata Steel jumped as much as 7 percent after it reported better-than-expected earnings for the September quarter.

Future Retail was little changed after it reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 692.36 crore for the July-September period.

ONGC was marginally lower on reporting a 54.6 percent decline in its Q2 standalone net profit.

BPCL lost about 4 percent. The government has received 'multiple' bids for buying out its stake in the country's second-biggest fuel retailer.

DHFL rallied 5 percent after Adani Group unexpectedly offered a higher price for the housing finance.

Maruti Suzuki India advanced 1.2 percent after it crossed over 2 lakh sales milestone via its digital channel.

Tata Motors climbed 2 percent after reporting robust growth in bookings and retail deliveries during the Dhanteras festival.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.