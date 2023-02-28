Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Upbeat China Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Wednesday, as investors reacted to mixed domestic economic data and upbeat factory activity data from China.

China's manufacturing sector notched its fastest expansion in more than a decade, according to an official gauge of activity.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 202 points, or 0.3 percent, at 59,164 in early trade, with metal stocks leading the surge.

The broader NSE Nifty index was up 69 points, or 0.4 percent, at 17,373. Adani Enterprises jumped 6.3 percent to top the gainers list, while Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Tata Steel and Hindalco climbed 2-3 percent.

Vedanta advanced 1.7 percent. The company said it is fully confident of meeting its upcoming maturities in quarter ending June 2023.

Ambuja Cements added 1.6 percent on bagging a coal mine in Maharashtra.

Delhivery fell over 1 percent on reports that Japan's Softbank will sell shares worth Rs. 600 crore in the company through block deals.

Bharti Airtel was marginally higher on tariff hike buzz.

State Bank of India gained 1 percent after raising $1 billion via a syndicated social loan from global banks.

Biocon rose over 1 percent. Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte on Tuesday bought shares of the biopharmaceutical company Rs. 185 crore through an open market transaction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.