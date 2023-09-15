Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Strong US, China Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday after the release of positive U.S. and Chinese economic data, more stimulus measures from China and signs the European Central Bank is done raising interest rates.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 157 points, or 0.2 percent, at 67,676 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 44 points, or 0.2 percent, at 20,147.

Automakers toped the gainers list, with Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto rising 2-5 percent.

Oil India soared 5 percent after it unveiled plans to invest Rs 25,000 crore in clean energy projects.

Siyaram Silk Mills rallied 4.5 percent after it increased share buyback price from Rs 650 per equity share to Rs 720 per equity share.

Alkem Laboratories gained 1 percent. The company said that the income tax department is conducting surveys at some of its offices and subsidiaries.

Bharat Forge rose about 1 percent after it signed a pact to produce armored vehicles in India for clients of global defense company Paramount.

Lemon Tree Hotels climbed 1.3 percent after it signed license agreement for two new properties in Gujarat and Nepal.

Shakti Pumps soared 12 percent on securing new work order worth around Rs 293 crores in Uttar Pradesh.

NTPC dropped half a percent after signing a supplementary joint venture agreement with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam to develop two thermal projects in the state.

