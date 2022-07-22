Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Global Cues; IT Shares Drag

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday to extend gains for a sixth straight session, with a sustained rally in the U.S. markets and easing crude oil prices helping underpin investor sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 233 points, or 0.4 percent, to 55,915 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 69 points, or 0.4 percent, at 16,674.

JSW Energy soared 4.4 percent after its quarterly profit jumped 179 percent year-on-year.

Britannia Industries, HDFC, Eicher Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UPL added 1-2 percent.

Tech stocks were broadly lower, with Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Infosys declining between half a percent and 1 percent after social media company Snap disclosed a wider-than-expected loss in its second-quarter earnings report.

ITC edged down slightly. Chairman Sanjiv Puri reiterated that demerger of hotels business is 'very much' on the cards.

Reliance Industries gained around 1 percent ahead of its earnings release.

NLC India rose over 1 percent after its board approved investment proposals worth around 15,000 crores.

Biocon dropped half a percent on news it has received three observation from the U.S. FDA on its Telangana plant.

