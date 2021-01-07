Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, mirroring firm global cues as the Capitol building was finally secured and lawmakers certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory, giving Democrats control of the House, Senate and the White House.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 343 points, or 0.7 percent, to 48,436 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 110 points, or 0.8 percent, at 14,248.

Vodafone Idea advanced 1.7 percent after it moved the Supreme Court pointing out calculation errors in AGR dues.

TCS gained 1.8 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings release.

Tata Power Company rallied 3 percent on bagging an order to develop a 110-megawatt (MW) solar power project in Kerala.

Indiabulls Housing Finance climbed 3.2 percent on the buzz that big investors like Apollo PE can buy stakes in the company at Rs 275-300 per share.

Biocon added 1.8 percent after Abu Dhabi-based ADQ has agreed to invest Rs 555 crore in its subsidiary Biocon Biologics.

