Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, tracking gains in global markets amid hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, investors shrugged off government data showing that India's trade balance went back into deficit in July, after its first trade surplus in over 18 years in the previous month.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was little changed at 37,867 in early trade, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 24 points, or 0.21 percent, at 11,202.

ICICI Bank was little changed after raising Rs. 15,000 crore via a qualified institutional placement.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rallied 3.5 percent after posting an over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June.

Tata Steel rose over 2 percent. The Financial Times reported that the U.K. government's bailout talks with Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Steel recently broke off.

Indian Overseas Bank, Oil India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Union Bank of India were moving higher ahead of their quarterly earnings results due this week.

