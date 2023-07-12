Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Wednesday, mirroring firm cues from global markets ahead of key U.S. inflation data due out later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 98 points, or 0.2 percent, at 65,716 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 30 points, or 0.2 percent, at 19,469.

Prestige Estates Projects rose 0.6 percent after it purchased 2.3-acre land parcel in Mumbai for Rs 704 crore.

Lupin gained 0.8 percent on receiving an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. FDA for its Pithampur unit-2 manufacturing facility.

TCS edged down slightly and HCL Technologies fell about 1 percent ahead of their earnings results.

Nazara Technologies slumped 6.6 percent and Delta Corporation plunged 10 percent after the GST Council's decision on Tuesday to levy a 28 percent tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

Kinetic Engineering rallied 5 percent on fund raising reports.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company advanced 1.6 percent after its subsidiary acquired the balance 50 percent stake in Geoenpro Petroleum Limited (Geoenpro).

Indian Hotels Company rose half a percent after signing its first hotel in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, under the Ginger brand.

