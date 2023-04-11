Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Firm Global Cues; Banks Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, mirroring positive global cues.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 332 points, or 0.6 percent, at 60,179 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 105 points, or 0.6 percent, at 17,729.

Banks topped the gainers list, with Kotak Mahindra Bank rallying more than 4 percent. SBI advanced 1.4 percent on fund raising reports.

Adani Enterprises gained 1.5 percent. The Group listed out details of the $2.87 billion stake sales in group firms since 2019 and how $2.55 billion of this was ploughed back into business.

Tata Power rose about 1 percent. The Asian Development Bank said it would subscribe to non-convertible debentures worth Rs 150 crore of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. to enhance Delhi's power distribution through grid enhancements.

Cipla gained half a percent after it signed a license agreement with Novartis to manufacture and market a diabetes drug.

Bank of Baroda jumped 3 percent after issuing a trading update for the fourth quarter.

Kalpataru Power Transmission soared 4 percent on saying it has secured new orders worth Rs 3,079 core during March and till date in April.

Shilpa Medicare climbed more than 10 percent after winning final approval from the U.S. FDA for its Apremilast tablets.

JSW Steel added 0.8 percent on reporting a 13 percent rise in Q4 consolidated steel crude production.

TCS and Infosys were slightly lower ahead of their earnings reports due this week.

