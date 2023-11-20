Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded higher on Tuesday, mirroring positive cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 255 points, or 0.4 percent, at 65,918 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 81 points, or 0.4 percent, at 19,775.

Jio Financial Services gained 1.7 percent on fund raising reports.

ABB India rose about 1 percent and Titagarh Rail Systems soared nearly 11 percent after they have entered into a strategic partnership to supply propulsion systems for metro rolling stock projects in India.

Concor advanced 1.7 percent after it signed a pact with Indraprastha Gas to explore possibility of LNG and LCNG infrastructure at terminals.

Adani Enterprises jumped 3 percent after incorporating a new travel company in Macau.

Tata Power inched up 1 percent. Tata Power Renewable Energy has surpassed the 1.4-gigawatt capacity of group captive projects in the last seven months.

IRCTC climbed 2.3 percent. The Railway Ministry has permitted the company for long-term tenders for 7 years for catering on trains.

Vascon Engineer soared 4.5 percent on bagging an order worth Rs. 357 crores from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune.

