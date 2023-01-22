Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, tracking firm cues from global markets and positive earnings results from prominent companies.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex climbed 373 points, or 0.6 percent, to 60,993 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 106 points, or 0.6 percent, at 18,134.

Reliance Industries edged up slightly, ICICI Bank added half a percent and Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 0.7 percent after unveiling their financial results.

HDFC Bank, HDFC, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp and UPL all rose over 1 percent while NTPC and UltraTech Cement fell around 1 percent each.

Yes Bank slumped 8 percent as investors react to its quarterly earnings and the judgment of the Bombay High Court quashing the writing down of Rs 8,300 crore of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds by the bank's administrator on June 14, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.