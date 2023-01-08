Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Monday, mirroring firm global cues as weak service sector and mixed jobs data from the U.S. raised hopes for a change to aggressive Fed policy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 337 points, or 0.6 percent, at 60,237 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 110 points, or 0.6 percent, at 17,969.

TCS climbed 1.4 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Tatas Steel and Tata Steel Long Products both gained around 1.5 percent after announcing production and delivery figures for Q3.

Titan Company dropped 1.6 percent after issuing an update for the third quarter of FY 2022-23.

Adithya Birla Fashion & Retail edged down slightly on fund raising reports.

Kalyan Jewelers soared 5 percent. The company reported consolidated revenue growth of 13 percent for the December quarter.

IDBI Bank added 1.5 percent on news that the government has received multiple Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the strategic disinvestment of the stake in the bank.

Asian Paints was little changed on news it would invest Rs. 2,000 crore in a new plant.

Jaiprakash Associates tumbled 4 percent after defaulting on loans of Rs. 4,059 crore.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.