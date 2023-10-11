News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Fed Optimism

October 11, 2023 — 12:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday to extend gains from the previous session as the dollar and bond yields continued to retreat on Fed rate pause hopes.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 439 points, or 0.7 percent, at 66,518 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 131 points, or 0.7 percent, at 19,821.

Adani Enterprises, BPCL, UltraTech Cement, Infosys and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rallied 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Coal India and SBI Life were seeing modest losses.

IDFC First Bank jumped 3 percent on fund raising reports.

Spicejet added 2 percent on reports the budget carrier is in the final stages of settlement with aircraft lessor Celestial Aviation.

Cipla rose about 1 percent on speculation that differences within the Hamied family may disrupt a $7 billion sale plan.

JSW Steel climbed 1 percent after unveiling production figures for Q2.

TCS edged up slightly ahead of its Q2 earnings release and share buyback announcement.

Bank of Baroda fell nearly 2 percent after the RBI banned the bank from onboarding new customers on its mobile application.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.