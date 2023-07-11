Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On China Stimulus

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a firm note Tuesday after China signaled more economic measures to support the ailing property market.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 300 points, or half a percent, at 65,644 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 90 points, or half a percent, at 19,446.

Among the top gainers, Bajaj FinServ, Bajaj Finance, Apollo Hospital Enterprise, HDFC Life and Britannia Industries all climbed around 2 percent.

Vedanta declined 1.5 percent after Taiwan's Foxconn pulled out of a semiconductor joint venture with the company.

Adani Group stocks were seeing modest gains after capital market regulator SEBI filed a 41-page affidavit before the Supreme Court in connection with the Adani-Hindenburg Case.

CarTrade Tech soared 15 percent on news it would acquire OLX India's auto business for Rs. 537 crore.

Tata Communications rallied 2.1 percent after it signed a share purchase agreement to acquire the remaining 41.9 per cent stake in eSIM company OSSE France for Rs 99.3 crore.

SBI was marginally higher after it proposed to sell a 2 percent stake by offloading 40 lakh shares in depository organisation NSDL.

