Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Wednesday, tracking positive cues from other Asian markets as investors awaited the U.S. presidential inauguration ceremony.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex inched up 79 points, or 0.2 percent, to 49,477 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 27 points, or 0.2 percent, at 14,548.

Adani Enterprises edged up slightly after it signed a concession agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to operate the airports at Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram.

CSB Bank declined 0.7 percent despite reporting an 88 percent jump in December quarter net profit.

HT Media gave up 1.7 percent after its Q3 consolidated net profit fell 54 percent.

Ceat rallied 2.2 percent on posting over two-fold jump in quarterly net profit.

Tata Communications slumped 7 percent. The government will sell its entire 26.12 percent stake in the company through offer for sale and strategic sale route in the current fiscal.

McNally Bharat surged 4.4 percent after announcing it has bagged a series of orders from South Eastern Coalfields Ltd.

