Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Led By Metal Stocks

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday to scale new record highs despite mixed cues from global markets and rallying crude oil prices.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 140 points, or 0.2 percent, at 67,605 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 63 points, or 0.3 percent, at 20,132.

Metal stocks traded higher, with Tata Steel and Hindalco climbing 3-5 percent. Bank of India jumped 2.1 percent on fund raising reports.

Bombay Dyeing soared 16 percent on news that it would sell its 5,200-acre Worli, Mumbai land to become debt free.

Bombay Burmah climbed 7 percent to extend gains from the previous session.

Adani Enterprises rose about 1 percent after incorporating a joint venture company for marketing of green hydrogen in the Japanese market.

NBCC (India) jumped 10.5 percent on bagging an order worth Rs 180 crore from SAIL.

KPI Green Energy added 2 percent after commissioning 7.80MW wind-solar hybrid power project.

Bajaj Healthcare advanced 3.5 percent as it received the Establishment Inspection Report from the U.S. health regulator for its Vadodara facility in Gujarat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.