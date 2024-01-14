Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Led By IT Stocks

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday, with IT and rate-sensitive realty and banking stocks rallying after December CPI data came in better than expectations.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 492 points, or 0.7 percent, at 73,061 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 120 points, or 0.6 percent, at 22,014.

Wipro soared more than 8 percent after reporting a better-than-expected rise in Q3 revenue.

HCL Technologies rallied 3.2 percent despite slightly reducing its revenue growth guidance for FY24.

LTIMindTree, Infosys and Tech Mahindra gained 2-3 percent.

IRFC soared 13 percent to extend gains for a third consecutive session.

BHEL jumped nearly 2 percent on securing a Rs. 15,000 crore order from NLC India.

ONGC rose 1.1 percent after announcing two significant gas discoveries in Mahanandi basin block.

Lupin gained half a percent on receiving the U.S. FDA approval for Propranolol Hydrochloride extended-release capsules.

