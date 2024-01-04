Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Led By IT Stocks

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded higher on Friday despite mixed cues from global markets as resilient labor market data from the U.S. dampened expectations of multiple interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 269 points, or 0.4 percent, to 72.118 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 83 points, or 0.4 percent, at 21,741.

Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports, LTIMindTree, Wipro and SBI Life all were up around 2 percent.

NHPC jumped 5 percent after it signed a pact committing to an investment of Rs. 4,000 crores in Gujarat.

Nestle India fell more than 2 percent as shares turn ex-date for a stock split. Jupiter Wagons climbed 3 percent on receiving a Rs 473 crore contract from the Defence Ministry.

Inter Globe Aviation gained about 1 percent after Indigo removed the fuel charge on domestic and international flight tickets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.