Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Led By IT Stocks

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher in cautious trade on Tuesday, with IT stocks pacing the gainers.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 217 points, or 0.4 percent, at 60,649 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 79 points, or half a percent, at 17,850.

HCL Technologies, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Infosys rallied 1-2 percent.

Yes Bank traded flat after it approached the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order on the write-off of AT1 bonds.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises tumbled 3 percent after it reported a 92 percent year-on-year decline in Q3 consolidated profit.

NLC India slipped half a percent after it posted consolidated loss of Rs 406.7 crore for December FY23 quarter.

SAIL edged up slightly despite posting a 64.5 percent year-on-year decline in profit for the December quarter.

Adani Enterprises fell nearly 2 percent ahead of its earnings release.

